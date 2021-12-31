The Past, Present & Future of Gin

Gin has been a bartending fixture for hundreds of years and stars in countless famous cocktail recipes.

On this special episode of Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk about gin’s roots and how the spirit has evolved and kept current for centuries—including during the modern cocktail renaissance. Sebastien Derbomez, manager of brand advocacy for William Grant & Sons, joins in on the discussion to explore where gin might head next and what parts of the world will help lead the category. This chat is inspired by entries found in the brand-new book The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, which features more than 1,100 entries from 150 expert contributors.

So fix yourself a gin cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 and the 2021 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

