How to Best See the Perseid Meteor Shower This Weekend
Stargazers are in for a treat on Saturday and Sunday night with up to 100 meteors an hour expected from the annual Perseid meteor shower. The show, which begins in mid-July and concludes at the end of August, will peak Saturday night. NASA ambassador Tony Rice told the Washington Post that there are three key things to remember in order to get the best view of the shooting stars—try and find a dark site so you can see more meteors, stay outside for at least 15 minutes so you eyes adjust to the darkness, and leave your phone inside as the light will harm your night vision.