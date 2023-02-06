It’s pretty safe to say the living members of Pink Floyd will never reunite. The decades-long feud between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the iconic rock band’s dueling leaders, took a deeply personal turn on Monday morning when the latter’s wife, acclaimed novelist Polly Samson, took a very public swing at Waters. “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac,” tweeted Samson, who became one of the band’s primary lyricists following Waters’ departure in the 1980s. “Enough of your nonsense.” Gilmour liked the tweet, as users on the platform quickly noted. Samson’s broadside seems to have been in response to a recent interview in which the infamously outspoken Waters stood by previous comments likening the state of Israel to the Nazis, excused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and deemed it “really, really sad” that his ex-bandmates recorded a pro-Ukraine protest song under the Pink Floyd moniker.
