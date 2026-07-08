‘The Pitt’ Actors Score Emmy Nods Without HBO’s Help

Two actors from The Pitt landed Emmy nominations after self-submitting their performances when HBO left them off its official awards ballot. Brittany Allen and Jeff Kober, who played terminal cancer patient Roxy and biker Duke, were revealed on Wednesday to be in the running for the country’s most prestigious television accolade. “A week ago I couldn’t get a good agent if my life depended on it, and in the last hour I think that’s already starting to change,” Allen, 40, who previously won a Daytime Emmy on self-submitted work, told Variety following her recognition. “It’s not always easy for somebody to stand behind an artist based purely on their own belief in them.” The Canadian actress said that she “tends to do well when [she’s] in an underdog position.” Kober, 72, also a Daytime Emmy winner, saw the self-nomination as a triumphant act of pride for his work. “I felt like it was strong work, and I wanted it to be seen,” The Walking Dead actor said to Variety. “When you don’t need approval, you’ve got your own back.” The 78th Emmy Awards Ceremony, hosted by Law and Order star Mariska Hargitay, will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.