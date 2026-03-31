‘The Pitt’ Heads to Theatres for Early Season Finale Screening

The Pitt is giving back to the people that the Emmy award-winning show is based on. HBO Max and Warner Bros. have teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse theatres to offer an early screening of the Season 2 finale and are encouraging current and former healthcare workers to attend. The event will take place nationwide at 10 theatres on April 13. The series follows medical professionals over the course of a single shift, with Season 2 centered on a chaotic Fourth of July weekend. The theatrical finale will bring that storyline to a close three days before the episode drops on HBO Max. Organizers said the screening is meant to “celebrate their steadfast dedication to their communities,” while also giving fans a first look—on one condition. Attendees are being asked to keep quiet. “Please do not reveal any plot points,” the announcement warns, urging viewers to hold off on spoilers until the episode premieres April 16. Tickets are available to the public with the purchase of a $10 food-and-drink voucher, and attendees will receive special Pitt-themed giveaways.