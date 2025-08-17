Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘The Pitt’ Star Takes on Exciting New Role

BUSY BEE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.16.25 8:08PM EDT 
Noah Wyle
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Not content with already starring in and helping to produce The Pitt, Noah Wyle is adding another feather to his cap and taking a seat in the director’s chair in the next season of the hit medical drama. Wyle shared the news while appearing on a panel at the inaugural Televerse 2025 festival alongside his co-stars, telling the audience about season two, which is currently filming, “We are just about finished with episode five. We start episode six on Tuesday,” which is the episode Wyle will direct. ”I feel prepped, which is what you want to feel," said the six-time Emmy nominee. “This has been such an amazing experience for me, all the way down the line.” While Wyle hasn’t directed on The Pitt before, he has previously directed episodes of Falling Skies, The Librarians, and Leverage: Redemption. Season two of The Pitt, which just scored 13 Emmy nominations, will premiere in January 2026 on HBO Max.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Shocking Cost of Mark Zuckerberg’s Security Revealed
BONKERS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.16.25 3:44PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg STR/STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg isn’t taking any chances. The tech billionaire’s security cost more than $27 million in 2024, up from $24 million the year before. That’s more than all of his peers combined: $3.5 million for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, $1.6 million for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, $1.4 million for Apple CEO Tim Cook, and $6.8 million for Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. Elon Musk only got a security allocation of $500,000 from Tesla. Altogether, if you add up how much Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks spent to safeguard their CEOs last year, it all equals around $7 million or 26 percent less than what Meta spent on their big boss. Zuckerberg has been the target of public controversy, with critics slamming his contributions to President Donald Trump’s campaign, his polarizing AI projects, and his ownership of a vast amount of land in Hawaii. Zuckerberg’s net worth stands at nearly $270 billion. Executives across the U.S. have spent more money on protection since the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Read it at Fortune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
TOP OF THE CLASS
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

90s Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Britney Spears’ Ex-Hubby Shades Her Children’s Dad for Being a ‘Professional Father’
OOPS! I DID IT AGAIN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.16.25 4:49PM EDT 
Britney
Britney Paul Archuleta/Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Britney Spears’ ex might be a little toxic. Her former husband, Sam Asghari, subtly dissed the ex before him, Kevin Federline, who’s publishing a memoir with the hot gossip about his relationship with Spears. Asghari shaded Federline, the father of Spears’ kids, by claiming Saturday that he was “a professional farther,” telling TMZ Saturday that Federline’s memoir “would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father.” Federline’s book, You Thought You Knew, reveals the story of “fame, fatherhood, and the private cost of public life” during his 2005 to 2007 marriage to Spears. The two share two sons with Spears: Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18. Federline, 47, called the book “intimate” and “transparent” and said that he “dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule” while simultaneously becoming a good father for his kids “as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence.” Due to the turbulence, Federline brought his sons to live with him and his new wife, Victoria Prince. But in December 2024, Spears posted that she hadn’t seen her youngest in “2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!” Spears and Asghari split in 2024.

Read it at E! News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Paleontologists Discover Weird ‘Pokémon’ Ancestor of Modern Whales
GOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALL
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.16.25 2:38PM EDT 
Janjucetus dullardi
Today’s whales are massive and mighty. Twenty-five million years ago, they were puny and freakish. X/Ruairidh Duncan

Researchers have named a bizarre, prehistoric species of whale discovered on a beach in Australia. Janjucetus dullardi “might have looked for all the world like some weird kind of mash-up between a whale, a seal, and a Pokémon,” according to Erich Fitzgerald, a senior paleontologist at Museums Victoria Research Institute who co-authored the paper on the discovery. Measuring less than ten feet and roaming the oceans around 25 million years ago, the underwater beasts would have boasted bulbous eyes the size of tennis balls, razor-sharp teeth, and a pointed snout. Fitzgerald adds they may also even have had “tiny little nubbins of legs just projecting as stumps from the wall of the body.” The first specimen, comprising a partial skull with ear bones and teeth, was found in 2019 by amateur fossil hunter Ross Dullard, a school principal after whom the species has now been named. Dullard says he plans to host a fossil party to celebrate the naming over the weekend. “That’s taken my concentration for six years,” he said. “I’ve had sleepless nights. I’ve dreamt about this whale.”

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum Powder
RESET BUTTON
Scouted Staff
Published 08.15.25 4:23PM EDT 
A green bag of Healthletic powder on a neutral background. The bag is in a patch of grass with two bees flying around it.
Healthletic

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As we get older, our bodies slow down their repair signals. As a result, recovery drags, energy dips, and skin, muscle, and mood may start to take a nosedive. One of the latest supplements earning praises for its ability to boost recovery, support gut health, and stabilize energy is colostrum. Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by mammals after birth and is rich in peptides and over 400 bioactive nutrients.

Though the data examining the benefits of colostrum supplementation remains inconclusive, some studies have shown that bovine colostrum (the colostrum sourced from cows) may help support repair in areas like gut lining, tissue regeneration, nutrient absorption, and metabolic balance. Anecdotally, however, the wellness world seems to swear by it, and we’ve jumped on the bandwagon.

Healthletic Daily Colostrum
See At Healthletic

Our current favorite colostrum supplement is Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum powder. Each batch is sourced from free-roaming cattle and third-party tested for purity and bioactivity, ensuring a concentrated mix of functional nutrients to support full-body recovery.

Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder works in three phases to build long-term resilience. In the first month, it restores the body’s frontline defenses—users say they feel clearer and less inflamed. Next, amino acids reshape the body, supporting muscle retention while reducing fat. By month three, the brand says you’ll notice more energy, focus, and improved digestion. If you’ve been curious about this buzzy supplement, Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder is a great option.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Reveals He Was ‘Oblivious’ to Costar Drama
MIND YOUR OWN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.16.25 3:13PM EDT 
Published 08.16.25 2:17PM EDT 
Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe Michael Simon/Michael Simon/Getty Images

Even though Desperate Housewives was rife with feuds—especially between his female costars—Jesse Metcalfe said that his life during filming was devoid of the theatrics. “I was just happy to have a job,” he admitted. The actor’s character, teenage gardener John Rowland, experienced quite a few plot twists throughout the eighth season show, including an affair with Eva Longoria’s Gabrielle Solis. But off screen, Metclafe said Saturday that he wasn’t caught up in the squabbles. “There’s a lot of stories about all the drama on that set between some of our lead females,” he said during a panel at the Southfork Experience. “And I was like, I was oblivious to it, basically, you know, because I was just so thrilled to be on a show and just so in the moment.” Along with Longoria, Metcalfe starred alongside Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, and Nicollette Sheridan, who exited the series after Season 5 due to issues with creator Marc Cherry. Metcalfe said he was happy to just “ride the wave” and that he was “very grateful” to work alongside his costars. He once told Variety that his experience on the show was “everything I thought it would be and more.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Iconic ‘General Hospital’ Actor, 79, Dies After Cancer Battle
RIP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.16.25 12:01PM EDT 
Tristan Rogers
Tristan Rogers Bobby Bank/Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Tristan Rogers, the legendary Australian actor who starred as Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, has died at 79. Rogers’ longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, said that his role on the drama meant “everything to him.” Rogers, who revealed in July that he had been diagnosed with cancer, was initially brought onto the series for just one day but impressed the crew so much that he became central to the show’s biggest storyline. When he stood as Luke Spencer’s best man during Spencer’s 1981 wedding, 30 million viewers tuned in to see—making it the most-watched soap opera installment in U.S. history. Rogers’ manager said that he loved playing Scorpio and that he “created that role from nothing.” He “was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family‚” she added. General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini called him a “one-of-a-kind talent.” The iconic actor once told The New York Times that Scorpio would stay with him forever: “I think this character will follow me to my grave.”

Read it at Decider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Oscar-Nominated ‘SNL’ Star Joins ‘Masters of the Universe’
BY THE POWER OF GREYSKULL
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 08.16.25 3:59AM EDT 
Published 08.15.25 11:36PM EDT 
Image of the 1980s cartoon Masters of the Universe starring He Man.
Image of the 1980s cartoon Masters of the Universe starring He Man. Mattel

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig has been tapped to play the voice of Roboto in the forthcoming Masters of the Universe movie. The big-screen, live-action relaunch of the 1980s cartoon franchise—following the heroics of the sword-fighting He-Man as he battles against the dastardly Skeletor—is currently in post-production. Wiig will play the robotic ally of He-Man, joining Nicholas Galitzine as the warrior prince and Jared Leto as his arch nemesis. Travis Knight, former rapper and Bumblebee director, is calling the shots on the project that brings Mattel’s iconic toy line to life. The star-studded cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. Wiig has some history in the voice-acting game, having previously worked on Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon. Amazon MGM and Mattel Studios have yet to give us much of a glimpse at the world they are creating, with only an official title teaser released last month. The film is slated for theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘Big Bang’ Spinoff Will Air With Major Twist
BANG BANG
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.16.25 3:57AM EDT 
Published 08.15.25 4:20PM EDT 
Kevin Sussman
Kevin Sussman Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff is hitting HBO Max six years after the original series ended, and fans should prepare for a major shakeup. The new show, Stuart Fails To Save the Universe, will once again star Kevin Sussman as the hapless Stuart Bloom. But even though actors Ryan Cartwright and Josh Brener are returning to the franchise, they’ll be coming back as new characters. Cartwright appeared in a one-off guest spot in Season 6 as a British student in Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) class who made Leonard (Johnny Galecki) jealous. And Brener was in two episodes in Season 5 and Season 6, playing poor Stu’s co-worker Dale. But now they’re taking on entirely new roles alongside Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke). The series—created by Chuck Lorre, who also created the original series—follows Stu, a comic book store owner, as he navigates life. The Big Bang Theory aired for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, averaging 18.6 million viewers per episode in its final season.

Read it at U.S. Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.14.25 4:28PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Says She Accidentally Broke Up A-List Couple
ACCIDENTAL HOMEWRECKER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.15.25 3:19PM EDT 

Sophie Turner, 29, who rose to international fame with her role as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones, told Seth Meyers on Thursday that she unwittingly caused two Hollywood stars to break off their engagement. It was at a GoT Comic-Con after-party around 10 years ago, the same party where Meyers and Turner first met, which “went really south really quick,” Turner said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved,” Turner said, refusing to name the parties involved for fear that she would get in “a lot of trouble.” After her friend’s imploring, Turner waved to the actor, though she hadn’t heard of or met him. Little did Turner know that the actor she had waved to had a jealous fiancée, another Hollywood star, whom Turner was a big fan of and would greet later that night. The actress reportedly told Turner, “Can you stop f---ing flirting with my fiancé?” And, according to Turner, “they broke their engagement that night.” “I didn’t realize I held this power,” Turner joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Minnesota Fisherman Accidentally Catches Key Evidence in 1967 Cold Case
LOTS ON THE LINE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.15.25 11:01AM EDT 
The fisherman who found the key to the case
CBS NEWS Minnesota

A cold case has been cracked nearly six decades on after an unwitting fisherman found a car at the bottom of a lake. Brody Loch was using a sonar device to help him when it picked up something strange at the bottom of a lake in Sartell, Minnesota. His friend had hooked onto a fish, and as he worked to pull it up, he deployed the device. “When he caught the fish, I turned the transducer around and boom, there it was just sitting on the bottom,” Loch told CBS News. He first detected it some 20ft below the surface Saturday, and went back the following day with family members to verify what he was looking at. After that, he called the authorities, who believe the VIN of the 1960s Buick matches the car belonging to Roy Benn, who disappeared in 1967. Authorities found human remains inside the vehicle that they currently think match those of Benn, who was last seen leaving King’s Supper Club—according to some reports at the time, according to CBS— with a large amount of money. “Tons of credit for a fisherman to actually see that and then have the forethought to call the sheriff’s office and make that report,” said Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord.

Read it at CNA News Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now