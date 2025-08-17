‘The Pitt’ Star Takes on Exciting New Role
Not content with already starring in and helping to produce The Pitt, Noah Wyle is adding another feather to his cap and taking a seat in the director’s chair in the next season of the hit medical drama. Wyle shared the news while appearing on a panel at the inaugural Televerse 2025 festival alongside his co-stars, telling the audience about season two, which is currently filming, “We are just about finished with episode five. We start episode six on Tuesday,” which is the episode Wyle will direct. ”I feel prepped, which is what you want to feel," said the six-time Emmy nominee. “This has been such an amazing experience for me, all the way down the line.” While Wyle hasn’t directed on The Pitt before, he has previously directed episodes of Falling Skies, The Librarians, and Leverage: Redemption. Season two of The Pitt, which just scored 13 Emmy nominations, will premiere in January 2026 on HBO Max.