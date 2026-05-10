‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals Reaction She Received to Leaving Show

Michael Pennington, the actor best known in the U.S. for playing Commander Moff Jerjerrod in Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, has died at the age of 82. While the British actor is known to American audiences mostly for his work in Star Wars, he was also an acclaimed Shakespearian thespian. He once turned down a leading role opposite Meryl Streep to play his dream role of tragic Dutch prince Hamlet in Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Despite decades of acclaimed work in the theater in the United Kingdom, including roles opposite Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh, Pennington said he still received requests for autographs from Star Wars fans who were unaware his career had continued to flourish after the 1983 installment in George Lucas’s blockbuster franchise. “I’ve done 20 years of plays since, and people still write for autographs, saying, ‘If you ever do any more acting, please let us know,’” he said in 2003. Pennington’s death was announced in an obituary published by The Telegraph on Sunday, with no cause of death given.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi’ Actor Dies at 82FINAL CURTAINThe British actor was also an acclaimed Shakespearian thespian.
- 2‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals Reaction to Her Leaving the Show'SO SURREAL'The decision to cut Dr. Mohan from the show was reportedly “story-driven.”
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Marvel Boss Explains ‘Avengers’ Star’s Dramatic ComebackICONIC RETURN“We can do whatever the heck we want,” Kevin Feige explained.
- 4Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Plea'WE NEED HELP'“Please keep praying. Bring her home. 💛” Savannah Guthrie wrote.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 5Kristin Smart Investigators Issue Update in SearchNOT OVERSmart disappeared in 1996 after a night out with friends.
- 6Boat Blast Leaves 11 HospitalizedSHOCKING EXPLOSION“We saw three people flying off the boat,” one witness said about the explosion.
- 7Cruise Nightmare Ends as Passengers Set to Go HomeQUARANTINE AT SEAThe Americans onboard will be transferred to a facility in Omaha, Nebraska.
- 8Video Game Adaptation Battles Sequel to Top Box OfficeBATTLING IT OUTThe adaptation follows Johnny Cage as he takes on the dark emperor Shao Kahn.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 9Hugh Hefner’s Ex Reveals ‘Really Weird’ Sex RitualEW“It was disgusting,” recalls Holly Madison.
- 10115 Fall Sick as Norovirus Rips Through Cruise ShipGOING VIRALAs of Thursday, 102 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the 3,116-passenger ship were already stricken.
‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals Reaction She Received to Leaving Show
Supriya Ganesh is speaking out on the reaction to her hugely popular character being replaced for the third season of The Pitt. Ganesh says that, at first, she was nervous about how people would react to the news. “I tried to take a step away because it’s just been so surreal,” the star told Variety at the Gold Gala red carpet on Saturday. However, she learned that the reaction toward her was mostly positive, with many people deeply affected by her performance as senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan. “I’ve been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I’ve honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that’s what I’m going to miss,” the 28-year-old said. A source told Variety in early April that the decision to cut Dr. Mohan from the show was entirely “story-driven” as writers planned to promote Dr. Parker Ellis, played by Ayesha Harris, to series regular for the third season of the HBO show. While Ganesh didn’t say what was next for her, she did promise there were “a couple of things in the pipeline.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Marvel fans will easily remember the death of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It turns out any tears shed were wasted, as the actor is returning for the next two films—the first of which, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled for release in December this year. Marvel president Kevin Feige explained that RDJ, 61, “is ingrained in the fabric of the MCU,” and thus was always considered for a return if the stars aligned. It seems the stars did align—this time, however, RDJ will be taking on a much more antagonistic role. “We hit on this idea maybe three, three-and-a-half years ago about bringing Doctor Doom to the screen and needing to find the greatest actor possible to do it,” he said of the post-death recasting. Feige’s message to naysayers is clear: “We thought, this could be it. Let’s do it. It’s our universe. It’s a multiverse. We can do whatever the heck we want. He played the most iconic hero, let’s have him play the most iconic villain.”
Savannah Guthrie is honoring her missing mother this Mother’s Day. “mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you,” the Today Show anchor wrote in a Sunday Instagram post dedicated to her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The post featured a montage of videos and photos of the two over the years. She continued to urge people to look out for clues, writing in the caption, “We need help. Someone knows something that can make a difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward is still available.” The note concluded, “Please keep praying. Bring her home. 💛” The search for the 84-year-old has now entered its fourth month. She was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Doorbell camera footage showed a masked man outside her home. No suspects have been identified or charged in the case.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Authorities have still not found the body of California college student Kristin Smart after searching a home connected to the man convicted of her murder. Testing of soil at Paul Flores’ mother’s home initially signaled that human remains could be at the property, according to officials. Sheriff Ian Parkinson told the media that authorities believed “that based on what we’re looking at evidence-wise, scientific-wise, that a human’s remains were there at one time, or still there.” However, the search was unsuccessful. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday statement that they “did not recover Kristin Smart” and that “detectives will be evaluating any evidence we have recovered to aid in the investigation.” Smart disappeared in 1996 after a night out with friends while she was a freshman at California Polytechnic State University. The case went cold, and the 19-year-old was declared dead in 2002. Paul Flores—a fellow student at the time and the last person known to have seen her alive—was convicted of her murder in 2022, though he has maintained his innocence throughout the case.
Eleven people were hospitalized following a possible boat explosion in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Juan Arias told reporters that the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of burns and other traumatic injuries, according to the BBC. “We saw three people flying off the boat in a puff of smoke,” Patrick Lee, a South Florida boat captain who saw the explosion, told the Miami Herald. The publication identified the boat as a 40-foot recreational cabin cruiser. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez, more than 25 units responded to a reported explosion at Haulover Sandbar at around 12:30 p.m., NBC reported. Haulover Sandbar is a shallow area of the bay popular with tourists and jet skiers. “Upon arrival, our crews encountered multiple patients with various degrees of injury,” Benitez said. Officials have not yet provided an official cause for the explosion. The Daily Beast has reached out to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for further comment.
Passengers aboard the MV Hondius, the cruise ship at the center of the hantavirus outbreak, are finally set to evacuate onto dry land. The 150 passengers, including 17 Americans, will be ferried to the shore of Tenerife, an island off the coast of Spain, and then flown back to their home countries, where they will quarantine and isolate. According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the evacuation process will be conducted with serious precautions. Passengers will be taken by authorities “at the industrial port of Granadilla, far from residential areas, in sealed, guarded vehicles, through a completely cordoned-off corridor, and repatriated directly to their home countries,” Ghebreyesus said. The ship has reported eight confirmed cases of the Andes strain rat-borne disease, including three deaths. According to Ghebreyesus, none of those currently on board have shown any symptoms as of Saturday. France has already repatriated five of its citizens on Sunday after they were placed in isolation. One of the individuals developed symptoms, and eight French nationals were in close contact during the flight back to France, but no one has been confirmed to test positive for the virus.
Mortal Kombat II is entering a knockout round against Devil Wears Prada 2 after topping the box office on Friday. The video game adaptation earned $17 million at the domestic box office that day, with weekend projections reaching about $41 million. Mortal Kombat II follows video game protagonist Johnny Cage as he takes on the dark emperor Shao Kahn. The film, produced by New Line and distributed by Warner Bros., is well on its way to recouping its $80 million production cost. Close behind at the box office is the hugely popular sequel, Devil Wears Prada 2, which in its second week made $9.8 million domestically on Friday, and is also projected to reach around $41 million by the end of the weekend. However, it remains uncertain whether Mother’s Day will provide a meaningful boost to the female-led film, as some analysts are projecting a $50 million weekend total. Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, the concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, directed by Avatar’s James Cameron, and the family-friendly The Sheep Detectives followed right behind in this weekend’s box office rankings.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s ex is coming out with the goods again—specifically, a near tell-all about the “really weird” group sex scenes arranged by Hef. The women he invited into his bedroom at the Playboy Mansion were “kind of like taking turns and then the girls who weren’t active with him were... acting like they were active with the other girls, but not really,” Holly Madison spilled on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest. “Nobody liked it and everybody tried to just get it done as fast as possible,” Madison said. Any action would be “kind of silhouetted because you’d have, like, these giant screens of porn going and it would be just girls like talking s--t with each other,” she recalled. Madison also pointedly noted in an interview last year that she hated the group sex. “It was disgusting, and I made it known I hated it,” she said. Alternatively, she described her one-on-one nights with Hef as “very suburban,” usually involving the two “watching a movie or he’s doing a crossword puzzle, and I’m reading,” she recalled. Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson were longtime main girlfriends of Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017.
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that 115 passengers on a Florida-bound cruise ship have fallen ill with the highly contagious norovirus. As of Thursday, 102 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the 3,116-passenger Caribbean Princess were already stricken, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and fever. The ship left Port Everglades on April 28 and was scheduled to arrive in Port Canaveral on May 11. Norovirus is the leading cause of food-borne illness in the U.S., according to the CDC. It spreads quickly among sufferers and through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. The ship has increased cleaning and is isolating the infected passengers. U.S. officials are currently tracking returning Americans who were passengers on a Dutch cruise ship where an outbreak of hantavirus killed three people.