The Pope Watched ‘Conclave’ Just Before the Real Voting Started

The American cardinal now known as Pope Leo XIV watched the movie Conclave shortly before he went into conclave for real, according to his brother. John Prevost, the brother of the Chicago-born pontiff, told WMAQ-TV about one of the last conversations he’d had with his sibling, Robert, before he went into the secret ballot process to elect a new pope. “I said: ‘Did you watch the movie Conclave, so you know how to behave?’” Prevost told the station. “And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave!” The 2024 Oscar-winning drama stars Ralph Fiennes as a fictional dean of the College of Cardinals, the Vatican official tasked with overseeing a contentious conclave rocked by political scheming and personal scandal among those vying to be elected pope. The revelation that Pope Leo watched the film comes after Politico reported that other Catholic cardinals had turned to the Hollywood movie for guidance on what they could expect, as many of those who joined the secret session in the Sistine Chapel had been appointed by the late Pope Francis and therefore had no previous experience of a conclave.

NBC Chicago