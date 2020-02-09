The Porn Prince of New York’s Live Sex Shows

L ove on Display

Every time Phil Prince lays eyes on his new wife Teresa Menendez, he can’t believe his luck. Why this intoxicating woman from Puerto Rico agreed to spend her life with a ruddy 20-year-old Irishman from New York is beyond him. But on this night here she is again, eager to fall into his arms.

It’s not that Phil hasn’t had his fair share of female attention—sure, he may look baby-faced, but his physique shows he knows how to take care of himself. It’s just that he wasn’t looking for love. Phil saw love destroy his father and he wasn’t about to fall prey to the same fate. But Teresa—or Teresita, as he adoringly calls her—quickly defeated Phil’s strategy of self-preservation.