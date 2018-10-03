The ‘Presidential Alert’ Quickly Became a Meme

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump’s nationwide FEMA “Presidential Alert” system made its debut Wednesday afternoon, and it quickly became a meme that metastasized on Twitter, with users riffing jokes about it. Comedians took the chance to poke fun at the president, midterm candidates used it to boost their profiles, and some social-media users made it look like the president was sliding into their messages. Others were simply dismayed they didn’t receive Trump’s alert. “There are lots of things to worry about right now, but this test is not one of them,” Sen. Brian Shatz (D-HI) said in a statement.