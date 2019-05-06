Get 27% Off This Top-Rated French Linen Bedding Set From Primary Goods

When many brands today try to be everything for everyone, it’s refreshing to see a brand like Primary Goods focus solely on bedding sets (which it makes either in linen or percale). And during its Mother’s Day sitewide sale, you can get its highly-rated five-piece complete bedding set for $341, nearly a third off its normal price.

Use code MOM10 at checkout to get the discount. It includes a duvet cover, a top sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow shams. The 100% stonewashed French linen set is sustainably sourced and ethically made, part of the Primary Goods product promise. The set is also designed to be easy to use, the proprietary snap design letting you connect the duvet to your top sheet so they stay together. The fibers of the French linen are engineered to get softer with each wash (which Primary Goods is further encouraging with its top-rated dryer balls for $17, too). If you‘d rather sleep on the long-staple and breathable cotton in a percale weave, you can get it for $161 (that’s 40% off) during the sale. This investment is going to stick with you for years and it’s well worth the price, especially when you’re saving more than $100 on it.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.