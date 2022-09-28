Here’s How to Get the Benefits of Fasting Without Giving Up Food
Plant Power
What if you could get the benefits of fasting and eat delicious food at the same time? ProLon’s five-day program tricks your body into believing that it's in a fasting state even though you're still eating. With ProLon you don’t have to make drastic lifestyle changes or go through the day feeling hungry. A single box includes five days of easy-to-prepare meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The program also includes drinks and snacks like spearmint tea, kale crackers, and almond nut bars for you to sip and munch on throughout the day. All the food and drinks are plant-based and gluten-free. Daily Beast readers can save 15% by using the code DAILYBEAST at checkout.
According to ProLon, this program’s grab-and-go meals promote healthy aging by supporting the body’s natural process of cleaning up and rejuvenating cells, which results in users experiencing more energy, increased focus, and a better relationship with food.
ProLon Box
Includes 5 days worth of meals
