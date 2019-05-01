The Public Overwhelmingly Supports Meghan and Harry’s Decision to Keep Royal Baby Birth Private

The desperate attempts of the British media to whip up a storm of outrage against Meghan and Harry for having the temerity to not turn the birth of their baby into a media circus has failed.

A whopping 75% of the public told pollsters that they believed Meghan and Harry “have the right to keep the details about the baby’s birth private” while just 12% told polling firm YouGov that they agreed with the contrary proposition that “they are wrong and the public has the right to know more details about the baby.”

After an announcement was made saying that the new parents wants to keep the birth private, the British media were quick to try to argue that their decision was somehow selfish and perverse.

Typical among the dozens of criticisms was The Sun’s Jane Moore, who told the British TV show Loose Women their decision to not organize a gigantic public photo shoot outside a hospital was ‘weird’ and, perhaps more revealingly, added, “We paid for that story.”

The Mail’s Jan Moir was similarly disgusted and suggested, with absolutely no justification, “ Perhaps Oprah has snapped up the exclusive first-look baby rights? I wouldn’t put it past her. Or them.”

In fact, as Moir well knows, Meghan and Harry have said that a series of photographs will be taken in the grounds of Windsor Castle a few days after the birth and it seems likely these will simultaneously be released on Instagram and to the media.

It now appears, not for the first time, that the young royals are more in touch with the British public than the news media, who, other voices have suggested, are not actually disgusted because of the breaching of some imaginary constitutional principle but because they are concerned about the loss of a ratings and clicks bonanza.

Meghan is now believed to be several days overdue.

The palace have said that they will announce when Meghan is in labor and make another announcement after the baby is born confirming its weight and sex.