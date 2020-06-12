The Queen and Prince Philip Seem to Be Relishing Their Lockdown Lifestyle

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

For most married couples, to wish that the twilight of their years will be spent quietly pottering about the house in each other’s company is, longevity permitting, a modest ambition.

For the queen and Prince Philip, however, a joint retirement had never been the expectation. Instead, it had always been understood that Philip, who turned 99 this week, would live out his last few years at Wood Farm in Sandringham. His wife would be on the estate for three or four months of the year, but, for the rest of the time, they would be separated.