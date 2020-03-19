The Queen Says Royal Family Will ‘Play Its Part’ Fighting Coronavirus—and Harry and William Speak Out Too

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

When the Queen was photographed through the window of her Rolls Royce on Thursday afternoon, a Dorgi (a cross between a Corgi and Dachshund) seated just as regally beside her, she had her no-nonsense game face on.

A few hours later, safely ensconced in Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 98, by her side (he choppered down from his retirement cottage on the Sandringham estate, arriving just in time for lunch) Elizabeth II, 93, summoned all her authority to issue her first statement on the novel coronavirus.