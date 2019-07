If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen to give Meghan PR advice

Some birthday presents are for pleasure, and some are purely practical—and when Meghan Markle turns 38, on August 4, the queen may give her a purely practical gift: free PR advice from the master while at Balmoral, the Royals’ longtime Scottish summer holiday destination.