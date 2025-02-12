U.S. News

The Quirkiest Canines at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

PUPPIES!

Meet the most special puppies at the most special show.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

A standard poodle gets ready during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price