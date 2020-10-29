The One Vibe That Won’t Make You Miss Dating During the Pandemic

The world of vibrators is vast and overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the self pleasure world. But it doesn’t have to be intimidating. Sex toys have come a long way in recent years, with companies like LELO specifically looking to offer an alternative to the cheap, novelty toys that break after just a few uses. While their price point speaks to that fact, the reality is, when it comes to self pleasure, you’re worth the investment.

The Soraya 2 is a particularly worthy one. Rabbit vibrators made a big splash a couple decades ago when Sex and the City first shined a spotlight on their usefulness in one of their more memorable episodes. This style of vibe provides both external and internal stimulation, making the coveted blended orgasm easy to come by (no pun intended).

The Soraya 2 takes the rabbit vibrator up quite a few notches with its sleek design (which won the iF Product Design Award), looking a lot more appealing than the bunny-eared vibrator of the past. While it’s still not the most discreet vibrator you might find, it’s powerful in a way that can’t be understated. It has 10 different settings and 10 different levels of intensity--meaning you can take it slow, or get the job done quickly when you’re in a hurry. It’s completely waterproof, so you can have fun in the bath and shower, and while this is certainly top of the line for solo play, if you are lucky enough to be quarantined with a partner,it can be even more fun when someone else is in control.

With the pandemic still raging, dating isn’t exactly safe right now, making a good vibrator a necessary tool for survival. You might remember that clip of the Amazon worker saying dildos are not essential items —--well, single vagina-havers of the world certainly seemed to disagree when facing months of isolation.

So, if you’re single and looking for a tool to help you forget about the times when you could freely hook up with people without worrying that they might be carrying a deadly respiratory virus that no condom can protect you from, this is the vibrator you need.

Soraya 2 $ 186

