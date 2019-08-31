The Real Iowa of 2020 Is Not the Stereotype in Candidates’ Minds

It’s now late August, six months before the Iowa caucuses. The Iowa State Fair, together with its butter cows, food on sticks, and sundry fried delights, has come and gone, but Democratic candidates will continue to crisscross the state consuming various pork products, giving stump speeches, and more, hoping to gain an edge there before caucusing gets underway. The post-fair spin room has been busy churning out takes and fundraising emails about how each of them performed—and it will only intensify from here.

Meanwhile, the shadow of President Donald J. Trump looms large. Weirdly, for people trying to win a presidential race in 2020, everyone, including Trump, is treating Iowa like the state it was a decade or more ago—a stereotype in the national imagination—rather than the very different first-in-the-nation chunk of the heartland that it has become.

If you listened to the campaign speeches of Democratic candidates or watched the moves made by this president, you’d be forgiven for thinking agriculture is the largest industry in the state. But that title actually goes to advanced manufacturing, a $29 billion annual addition to Iowa’s economy which pulls in three times more than the farming every politician is anxious to subsidize.