The Real Reason Why Trump Is Trashing Kimmel and the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel continued his catfight with Donald Trump at the Oscars on Sunday after the former president took to Truth Social to rant about the late-night host and the awards show.

Kimmel read Trump’s post on the stage just before the last award of the night.

“‘Has there ever been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,’” Trump ranted in the post, which Kimmel read in its entirety to the crowd and viewers.

But there’s more to just the catfight than meets the eye. According to The New Abnormal host Andy Levy, Trump “wants more than anything to be sort of accepted and lauded by groups like the Academy. And because he’s not, he spends his time trashing them.”

“The fact that everyone in that theater was laughing their ass off at Kimmel’s reply could not have felt good to him, I would think,” Levy added.

Then, Robert Reich, who was Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Labor and is currently chancellor’s professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley (and who also finds time to write a Substack), joins the show to discuss President Biden’s impressive State of the Union address.

“It was quite an extraordinary performance,” Reich said. “He showed exactly what he needed to show, and that is that he is not too old. That he has energy, is combative, he’s feisty, he was willing to take on Republicans in the room.”

Plus! Activist, writer and host of the Undistracted podcast, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, joins the show to discuss Senator Katie Britt’s (R-AL) dismal rebuttal to the SOTU address, as well as white women’s role in sustaining white supremacy and what the Biden campaign can do to invigorate its younger voting base.

