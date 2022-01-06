The Real Tragedy of Jan. 6 Was Trump’s Twitter Ban, Ric Grenell Says
‘TERRIBLE DAY’
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell declared on Thursday that the real victim of the Jan. 6 attack was Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was permanently suspended two days after the ex-president incited a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol. “January 6 was a terrible day because it’s the day Big Tech and the media kicked President Trump off Twitter and silenced his voice,” Grenell, now a Newsmax analyst, said on the pro-Trump network. “That was the day that was an attack on our democracy.” The longtime Twitter troll, who also served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany, criticized Democrats for not commemorating the anniversaries of the summer 2020 racial justice protests or the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting. “They don’t talk about that,” he huffed. “There’s no anniversary for that.”