Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

The Reputation Scores of Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Are Nosediving

THE MUSK EFFECT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.20.25 7:16AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump convened the meeting as reports released today say the U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading in three years, fueled by a massive surge in imports ahead of the administration's expected tariffs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The reputation of Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX have nosedived after his stint at the Department of Government Efficiency, according to a new Axios poll. The Axios Harris Poll 100 surveyed around 16,500 U.S. adults between 2015–2025 to gauge their opinions on the 100 top companies in the U.S. In 2021, Tesla rose as high as eighth, but it is now down to 95th after clocking in at 63rd last year. Six other automakers place higher than the electric vehicle maker. Respondents were asked to judge the company on elements like “character.” It placed dead last in this instance, and near the bottom in areas such as “ethics” and “citizenship.” SpaceX is not consumer-facing, but its reputation also appears to have taken a beating. Its rating has slumped from a level deemed ‘excellent’ to “fair,” bordering on “poor.” X, previously Twitter, also continued the downward trend—it has suffered since Elon Musk took over in 2022. Musk’s reputation in Trumpworld appears to have fallen dramatically too, with the former DOGE chief barely even mentioned anymore. Tesla and SpaceX have been contacted for comment.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Passenger Jet Slams on Brakes to Avoid Crash in Terrifying Aborted Takeoff
NEAR MISS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.20.25 6:14AM EDT 
A United Airlines jet moves along the runway at LaGuardia AIrport on November 10, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City.
A United Airlines jet moves along the runway at LaGuardia Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A passenger jet at New York’s LaGuardia airport narrowly avoided disaster earlier this month when it was forced to slam on the brakes during takeoff to avoid smashing into another plane that was still on the runway. “The stop was as hard as any car accident I’ve been in,” said passenger Renee Hoffer about the incident, which took place on May 6. Hoffer ended up in the emergency room after suffering neck injuries and a numb left arm. The close call happened because a United Airlines plane was attempting to taxi off the runway while another air traffic controller on a different frequency cleared a nearby Republic Airways jet for takeoff without realizing the United plane was still on the runway. “Sorry, I thought United had cleared well before that,” the controller can be heard telling the pilot in audio of the incident obtained by ABC. Hoffer said that airport staff refused to compensate passengers with hotel vouchers following the near miss at 12:30 a.m., blaming the incident on the weather. Hoffer had a phone app that clearly showed the other plane on the runway. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, they announced on Monday.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Meet the Effortless Way to Get a Radiant, Flawless, Golden Tan
TAN-TALIZING
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.16.25 5:53PM EDT 
Published 05.16.25 5:28PM EDT 
A fuchsia bottle of Coco & Eve's tanning lotion. It's in a white bag filled with mango fruits.
Coco & Eve

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The struggle for the perfect, sun-kissed tan is real. That’s where Coco & Eve comes in. This fan-favorite brand pulls no punches when it comes to quality, boasting cruelty-free products made with ingredients sourced from Bali. Whether you’re searching for a natural glow or a flawless faux tan, Coco & Eve gives you the bronzed look you desire.

Tan Boosting Anti-Aging Body Oil SPF45
Buy At Coco & Eve$36

This water-resistant body oil provides protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, enhances the skin’s natural tanning process, and combats early signs of aging. Plus, it smells like tropical mangos. It truly is the body oil that can do it all.

Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Buy At Coco & Eve$39

Don’t have time to hit the beach? Coco & Eve’s Express Tanning Mousse is the answer. Its fast-acting formula delivers a deep, rich, long-lasting tan—no streaking or unevenness to worry about. The mousse also has skin beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut extract to soothe, hydrate, and lock in moisture.

This is just a taste of what Coco and Eve has to offer. Click here to check all of its products for tanning, skincare, and haircare.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Donald Trump Makes NSFW Election Boast at Kennedy Center Board Dinner
HOW PRESIDENTIAL
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Published 05.20.25 1:05AM EDT 
President Donald Trump hosted a Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted a Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Donald Trump made a not-so-presidential remark to Kennedy Center leadership during a dinner event at the White House on Monday. “They rigged the election. And then I said, you know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their a--,” he told attendees, reiterating his infamous lie that opponents rigged the 2020 election he lost. “And that’s what I did.” The comment prompted laughter and applause. The president hosted the board of the Kennedy Center in the State Dining Room at the White House after ousting most of its previous members in February, installing MAGA acolytes and naming himself chairman. The national performing arts institution, which receives federal funding and is governed by a presidentially appointed board, has been one of Trump’s targets in his broader overhaul of government institutions. He claimed to guests Monday that “we’re gonna bring this place back.” His communications director, Steven Cheung, reposted a clip of the “a--” comment from his official White House X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Rappers Salt-N-Pepa File Lawsuit Seeking Ownership of Their Music
RAP BATTLE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.19.25 8:28PM EDT 
US rap duo Salt-N-Pepa at American Idol finale
AMERICAN IDOL: "819 (Grand Finale)" - It's the grand finale! The Top 3 give their final performances in a star-studded night with music legends and top stars. Then, this year's "American Idol" winner is revealed live. SUNDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Stewart Cook) SALT-N-PEPA (Photo by Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images) Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa are taking their record label to court. Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday against Universal Music Group, who own the rights to their global hits including “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” They are the latest musical acts to try and reclaim the lucrative rights to their own music, often signed away in lengthy deals at the start of their career. The rappers claim the record label are violating copyright law by refusing them the rights to their master recordings. The copyright act of 1976 says artists can reclaim ownership of their recordings after several decades. After their first hit, “Push It” in 1987, they have gone on to sell over 15 million albums and will receive the Musical Influence Award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November this year. Universal Music Group have pulled the duo’s music from streaming sites while the case plays out. Salt-N-Pepa are seeking damages which may “well exceed $1 million.” AP news notes UMG representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Read it at AP News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Made-for-Summer THC Drink Delivers the Buzz You Want—Without the Brain Fog
🪄🌵
Scouted Staff
Published 05.09.25 5:32PM EDT 
Hand with nail polish pouring a Magic Cactus beverage into a glass, next to table with other Magic Cactus cans and cacti
Magic Cactus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.

Magic Cactus — Spiced Peach (12-pack)
Also available in Watermelon Hibiscus and Lavender Raspberry
Buy At Magic Cactus$54

Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Director Wes Anderson Mocks Trump’s Plan to Save ‘Dying’ Hollywood
DOESN'T ADD UP
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.19.25 11:41PM EDT 
Director Wes Anderson in Cannes
Stephane Mahe/REUTERS

Film director Wes Anderson has mocked Donald Trump’s tariff plan designed to save the American movie industry. While promoting his new movie, The Phoenician Scheme, in Cannes, Anderson questioned Trump’s vision, as reported by Variety. The film was partly shot in Germany; earlier this month Trump stated he would put a 100% tariff on movies “produced in foreign lands” after claiming the “Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death.” Trump said countries who offered tax breaks to entice American film production was a “concerted effort” to undermine Hollywood and described it as a “national security threat”. Anderson, who directed The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Royal Tenenbaums called out Trump’s mathematics. “I’ve never heard of a 100% tariff before. I’m not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means he’s saying he’s going to take all the money. And then what do we, what do we get? So it’s complicated to me. Can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn’t ship that way.” The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio del Toro, is about a European magnate who is the subject of repeated assassination attempts.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Long Lost Statue of Jim Morrison Found by Accident During Police Bust
AT LONG LAST
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.19.25 10:28PM EDT 
American musician Jim Morrison of the Doors in 1968
Chris Walter/WireImage

A missing statue of late rock icon Jim Morrison has been found—by accident—37 years after it was stolen from his cemetery plot in Paris. The sculpture of the head of the Doors’ frontman was unearthed by police in Paris while investigating an unrelated fraud case. The white marble bus, by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin was initially installed in 1981 to mark the tenth anniversary of Morrison’s death at 27. New photos of the missing sculpture showed that no damage occurred during the lost years, aside from some graffiti and a damaged nose—which happened before it disappeared from the popular grave at the Père Lachaise cemetery. Doors fans still regularly leave notes, flowers and candles at the site. It remains unclear if the unearthed statue will finally be returned. Morrison’s grave has been under video surveillance since the 1988 theft. Fan theories suggest the 300-pound statue was strapped to the back of a moped and stolen in darkness. In 1994 two Americans were arrested while trying to place a replica bronze version of the bust at the grave site.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
GOP Rep. Warren Davidson Enters Conspiracy Mode Over Joe Biden’s Cancer
NOT PLAYING NICE
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Published 05.19.25 9:08PM EDT 
Rep. Warren Davidson spoke conspiratorially of Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis in a Fox Business interview.
Fox Business Network

Rep. Warren Davidson didn’t linger long on condolences before veering onto right-wing talking points spouted by conservatives including Alex Jones about Joe Biden’s cancer news. The Ohio Republican told Fox Business on Monday morning that the former president’s diagnosis was “brutal” and “I feel terrible for anybody that would go through that,” adding, “I hope he beats it.” In the next breath, he said he doubted that Biden only just received the diagnosis on Friday. “The whole thing was a big cover-up,” he said, questioning the timing of the announcement amid this week’s release of recordings from the former president‘s stumbling 2023 interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur. “I suspect that the cancer diagnosis was part of the whole scheme,” Davidson added. Biden’s team announced Sunday that he had been diagnosed last week with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Davidson was among a chorus of Republicans to frame it as part of a “cover-up.” The news comes as questions swirl amid the release of a new book, Original Sin, that claims Biden’s inner circle helped obscure the extent of his physical deterioration towards the end of his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
RFK Jr.’s Sister Kerry Kennedy Celebrates Court Win Against Musk’s DOGE
DONE WITH DOGE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.19.25 9:43PM EDT 
Kerry Kennedy in El Salvador
Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights attends a press conference in Santa Tecla, El Salvador April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas Jose Cabezas/REUTERS

Kerry Kennedy, sister of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has celebrated a legal victory against Elon Musk’s DOGE. In March, The United States Institute of Peace (USIP)–of which Kerry is on the board–had their staff fired after the DOGE team declared the agency “unnecessary” and forcibly installed themselves at their Washington headquarters. However, U.S. district court judge Beryl Howell ruled the former USIP board and staff had to be reinstalled, Wired reported Monday. Howell lashed out at defendants in the case, who included DOGE, President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, noting “The purported removal of members of the Board of Directors of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) … was unlawful, and therefore null, void, and without legal effect.” The ruling also said DOGE would be blocked from “maintaining, retaining, gaining, or exercising any access or control over the Institute’s offices, facilities, computer systems, or any other records, files, or resources.” The defendants have 30 days to file a notice of appeal. The USIP offices have been estimated to be worth over $500 million. Court rulings claimed that DOGE representatives–with FBI agents–attempted to enter the USIP building but were turned away. Wired reports the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at Wired

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Dead At 40
TRAGIC STORY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.19.25 4:54PM EDT 
‘My 600-lb Life’ star Latonya Pottain died on Saturday.
‘My 600-lb Life’ star Latonya Pottain died on Saturday. Latonya Pottain/Facebook

My 600-lb Life star Latonya Pottain, 40, passed away from natural causes Saturday. The reality TV star who appeared on the 11th season of the TLC show died at the CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office told TMZ that a preliminary autopsy revealed that Pottain died from congestive heart failure. Pottain began a GoFundMe in February asking for support during “the most challenging time of my life,” revealing that the severe backlash she received after the show caused her to fall into “a deep depression” and become immobile in June of last year. “Now, I am completely bedridden and unable to get to the hospital because EMTs say transporting me would be a fire hazard due to my weight,” she said on the GoFundMe page, requesting financial help with medical treatment, transportation, and living expenses. Pottain’s brother told TMZ that he and several other family members visited the star’s home Saturday and noticed she had trouble breathing. She later underwent cardiac arrest and was brought to the hospital, where she then passed away. The New York Post reported that there was no need for an autopsy because Pottain died from natural causes, the coroner telling the outlet that her body was already sent to a funeral home.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Tom Cruise Makes Bold Prediction About Future of His Career
NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 05.19.25 2:50PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Tom Cruise arrives at the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at Lincoln Center Plaza in New York, New York on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Tom Cruise arrives at the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at Lincoln Center Plaza in New York, New York on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise may be done with Mission: Impossible, but he is not finished being an action star. The 62-year-old actor says he plans to keep making movies until he’s 100. “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films—I’m excited,” Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of the eighth and final installment of his biggest franchise. Cruise previously said he planned to take a page out of Harrison Ford’s book and keep making action movies into his 80s. “Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s,” he says now. Cruise, who many fans had predicted would die trying to pull off the increasingly dangerous stunts for the Mission movies, has managed to emerge from the series unscathed. And he is insisting that Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which premieres in theaters Memorial Day weekend, really is his last time playing Ethan Hunt. “It’s the final!” he exclaimed. “It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.”

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump World Is Slamming the Door on Elon Musk: ‘People Hate Him’
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKaroline Leavitt Laughs Off Trump’s Taylor Swift Diss
Erkki Forster
MediaBiden’s Granddaughter Tears Into ‘Irresponsible’ Jake Tapper
Corbin Bolies
TrumplandTrump’s First Words at Kennedy Center Dinner Were a Diss
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsQatar’s ‘Gift’ of a $400M Jet Wasn’t Their Idea at All
Julia Ornedo