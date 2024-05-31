The Return of Tiny Hands: New Yorker Celebrates Trump’s Conviction With Cheeky Cover
TEENSY-WEENSY
Never let it be said that the good folks over at The New Yorker weren’t prepared. Minutes after the announcement that Donald Trump had been found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his Manhattan criminal case, the venerated magazine published a sneak-peak at the cover of next week’s issue: a cartoon of the former president being clapped in handcuffs much too large for his comically tiny hands. The title? “A Man of Conviction,” naturally. The drawing was inked by John Cuneo, a contributor to The New Yorker since 1994. In a short blurb, art editor Françoise Mouly wrote, “For the cover of the June 10, 2024, issue, the artist John Cuneo created a familiar illustration of the former President’s latest entanglement with the justice system—but, this time, representing a historic conviction.” Matthew Belloni, a founding partner of the digital media outlet Puck, minced fewer words in his assessment. “You know they’ve been sitting on this for months and smiling every time they think about it,” he wrote on X.