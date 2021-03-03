The Ridiculous Golden Trump Statue at CPAC Was Actually Made in China, Says Report

The absurd golden Trump statue at CPAC truly is the gift that keeps on giving. First, people rightly ridiculed the very existence of a massive golden statue of the ex-president, then they were further delighted when reports stated that it was built in Mexico—a country that Trump repeatedly demonized. But, according to Politico’s Playbook, there’s another twist in the tale... it was actually made in China. Artist Tommy Zegan initially claimed he made the statue with the help of three workers in Rosarito, Mexico, where he lives. But one of his business partners, Jose Mauricio Mendoza, then reached out to Politico to say Zegan appeared to have missed out a major part of the manufacturing process. “Everything is made in China,” Mendoza said. “I want to be straight, because if I’m going to sell these statues, they have to be true.” Mendoza also said he designed the statue, but that Zegan’s name was attached to it because “no one is going to buy ‘Jose’ stuff, at least not a Donald Trump statue.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10