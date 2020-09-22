Contrary to popular belief, it typically takes more than 21 days to form a habit. But taking the time to establish a wellness routine is still an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Part of that routine means taking care of your endocannabinoid system (ECS), or the “master switchboard,” responsible for supporting and maintaining healthy balance throughout your body, according to Dr. Jen Palmer, naturopathic doctor and Director of Education for CBD market leader Charlotte’s Web. A great way to do that? Incorporating full-spectrum hemp extract products into your daily routine. Working together, the compounds found within hemp can help support relief from everyday stresses* and exercise-induced inflammation*, help in achieving a sense of calm and focus*, and maintain healthy sleep cycles*.

Charlotte’s Web is known for its full-spectrum hemp extract, which, according to Palmer, has more benefits than taking plain old CBD at the same serving size. That’s because the hemp plant—where most CBD products are derived—has over 500 different compounds, including terpenes and flavonoids, she explains. Hemp also produces up to 100 different phytocannabinoids, including CBD and THC. “Each of these have their own health properties,” she says, “and so together, they work really well to support the activity of the CBD.” Palmer calls this synergistic relationship the ‘Entourage Effect’. “Scientists have found that all these plant compounds work better together than when we use CBD alone as an isolate,” she says.

The phytocannabinoids in hemp work with the receptors in your ECS, which on its own produces similar compounds called endocannabinoids. In turn, taking hemp-based products can help support the ECS, and all the other systems in your body with which it interacts. Whether you’re a CBD casual or a hemp hero, there’s no better time to start focusing on your everyday wellness. This guide will help you figure out which CBD products to use and when to fit them into your daily life, because these benefits can only be consistently achieved with a consistent routine.

In the Morning: CBD Tincture

Kicking your day off with a tincture is a simple way to integrate CBD into your routine. “In a tincture, the hemp extract oil is blended with a carrier oil to make it easier and more palatable to consume,” says Palmer. (For Charlotte’s Web, the carrier oil is organic extra virgin olive oil, sunflower oil, or MCT oil from coconut.) “Often a tincture is just taken by dropping the oil directly in your mouth with a little dropper.”

Charlotte's Web CBD Oil: 17mg CBD per 1mL Available in four flavors and two sizes. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 59.99

If you’re new to CBD, it’s important to spend the time finding out what dosage is right for you. Palmer recommends starting by taking ¼ of a dropper at the same time for the first three days. If you aren’t feeling much, try increasing to a ½ dropper for the next three days. After a week, you can continue to add ¼ of a dropper every three days until you reach your desired effects, or until you reach the full serving size—whichever comes first. Throughout the process, you should keep track of when you take it and how it makes you feel. For many adults, between 10 and 20mg per day is where they notice their desired results.

At Your Lunch Break: CBD Topicals

Using a physical product around the same time every day helps to build muscle memory, the foundation of any good routine. Setting aside time to apply topical CBD products is a great excuse to give yourself a break come midday. “A lot of people like to start with a topical CBD product before they try taking it orally,” says Palmer. But there’s no issue pairing topicals with other CBD products. “Eventually you can do both together and get optimal benefits,” she says.

Charlotte's Web Lavender Hemp-Infused Roll-On with CBD Featuring a blend of oils. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 14.99

Hemp-infused creams and balms with other natural ingredients can help maintain skin revitalization and conditioning, and provide external relief as a spot treatment. “It works great to use on a specific area of the skin,” says Palmer. Other CBD topicals, like roll-ons infused with essential oils, can help to create a thoughtful moment for yourself amidst a busy day when applied to small areas like the temples, forehead, and wrists.

Before Bed: CBD Capsules

A CBD capsule each night is a convenient way to round out any wellness routine. “The Charlotte's Web capsules have the same oil that we have in that tincture,” says Palmer. But the main difference? “They will give you an exact, precise serving,” she says.

Charlotte's Web 15mg CBD Oil Liquid Capsules Available in 30, 60, or 90 count. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 39.99

Because of the preset dosage, there’s no need to worry about playing scientist after a long day—capsules make it easy to ease into the evening with the right serving of CBD whether you’re at home or on the road. “I personally like to keep these on hand for when I’m traveling. I just throw them in my suitcase,” says Palmer.

Throughout the Day: CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies are a wildcard: they can serve a variety of purposes depending on what they’re made with, so they can fit in during a variety of moments throughout the day. “Some gummies are a blend of nutraceuticals and CBD, and what that means is that they have added ingredients that have functional benefits,” says Palmer.

Charlotte's Web CBD Gummy Mix Pack 3 flavors for Calm, Sleep and Recovery. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 107.97

A nutraceutical is a natural ingredient that offers its own health benefits, like the ginger or turmeric in Charlotte’s Web Recovery Gummies, which help support joint health*, or the melatonin in Charlotte’s Web Sleep Gummies, which helps support a more sound sleep*. “If you decide you want to take a CBD gummy, make sure you check the ingredient list,” says Palmer. Depending on the ingredients and your desired benefits, you can factor the right gummies into your routine.

Need Help Deciding Where to Start?

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to pick where to start your CBD journey. If you’re inspired to add it into your routine but not sure exactly which is right for you, try the Product Finder from Charlotte’s Web. Just take this quick quiz and they will do all the heavy lifting to find the products that best fit your needs.

And for more from Dr. Palmer, check out the first episode of Searching for Answers, a video series from Charlotte's Web:

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.