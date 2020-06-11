The 2020 R.N.C. Platform Details How Awful the ‘Current President’ Is. It’s From 2016.
The Republican National Committee’s 2020 platform document describes in detail how terrible the “current president” and “current administration” are. The party apparently copied and pasted the same language it adopted during its 2016 convention, when the “current chief executive” so despised was Barack Obama. Despite the mistakes, some Republicans are happy with the rollover from 2016. Melody Potter, who sat on the R.N.C.’s platform committee, told The New York Times, “The 2016 platform is the best one we’ve had in 40 years, so I’m fine with renewing it and extending it to 2024.” The R.N.C. copied its 2016 predecessor because President Donald Trump decided to relocate the Republican National Convention from North Carolina after clashes with the state’s governor over coronavirus precautions, so delegates won’t convene to determine a new platform.