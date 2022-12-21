Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says Black Adam Won’t Be Part of DC’s ‘First Chapter’
DON’T KNOW HIM FROM ‘ADAM’
The best-laid plans often go awry, even if you’re former WWE star Dwayne Johnson and you’ve been working for more than a decade to get yourself a superhero franchise. After an underwhelming performance at the box office, DC’s Black Adam will not be getting a sequel any time soon, Johnson said Tuesday. In a statement to social media, the actor said the choice belonged to new studio head James Gunn, who is in the midst of moving and shaking up the DC Universe (much to the chagrin of Henry Cavill fans). “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson said. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.” He added later: “These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.” Retweeting Johnson’s statement, Gunn released his own, writing, “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon!”