Dwayne Johnson Promises to ‘Be Better’ After Maui Wildfire Fund Backlash
‘I GET IT’
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Sunday addressed the backlash that came his way after he and Oprah Winfrey launched a Maui wildfire recovery fund last month and asked people to donate. “When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash that came with launching the fund,” Johnson said in an Instagram video. He went on to say: “I get it, and I completely understand, and I could have been better. And next time, I will be better.” Johnson added that he acknowledges that “money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees,” and that a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck. “The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,” he said.