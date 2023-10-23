The Rock Says He’ll Ask for ‘Improvements’ to Viral Wax Figure
SKIN IN THE GAME
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s going to ask a museum in France to make some “improvements” to a wax figure supposedly in his likeness that depicts him with white skin. The Musée Grévin waxwork museum in Paris unveiled its baffling creation last week, with images of the light-skinned work quickly going viral as fans reacted with horror and hilarity at the inexplicable way Johnson had been rendered. On Sunday, Johnson shared a clip of comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. roasting the waxwork on Instagram. “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color,” Johnson wrote. “And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”