Give Your TV an HD Upgrade With a Discounted Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku has been a gift to many people’s TV-watching habits. It allows you to seamlessly stream practically anything you can think of at the touch of a button. And right now, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale on Amazon for $49. This little streaming stick gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, a 30-day trial try Sling TV for free, plus the remote works with Google Assistant so you’ll never again have to individually type the letters of a TV show you want to watch. Get access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO NOW, and SHOWTIME, or join the cable cutting revolution with alternatives like Sling TV or YouTube TV. Roku even gives you live sports and news with CBS, ABC, and ESPN. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is also set up to stream the highest picture quality in HD/4K/HDR. Just simply plug it into your TV’s USB port (most newer TVs have one) and get to streaming. At $49, you’re saving $10 and a whole lot of headaches with wondering what to watch on cable.
