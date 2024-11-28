Considering that President-elect Donald Trump gained an estimated 2.5 million more voters this election, the odds of there being a closet MAGA convert in your friend group is higher than ever.

Yet no one ever seems to outright admit that they’ve gone full MAGA—or #DarkMAGA in Elon Musk’s case. But if the men and women of Trumpland have taught us anything, it’s that there will be signs: Florida tans, big hair, caked-on makeup and inflated chests that seem purchased from a Victoria’s Secret catalog—and that’s just the men!

The phenomenon, deemed “Mar-a-Lago” face, has seemingly swept the political world overnight, with its trademark fillers and razor-sharp cheekbones already making their way to the corridors of Capitol Hill ahead of Trump’s inauguration in January.

And with Trump recruiting nearly half of his cabinet from Fox News’ camera-ready roster of contributors and anchors, who are quite comfortable in the makeup chair, the American people are bound to see more “Mar-A-Lago” face broadcasting live from the West Wing.

But what looks good on camera doesn’t always translate well in photos and regular video, and social media users are definitely starting to notice by making memes out of the Mar-A-Lago makeover.

Though the Daily Beast has been unable to confirm whether any members of Trump’s circle have turned to enhancements, Lara Trump, Matt Gaetz and Laura Loomer are among those who have been called out for their beauty journeys.

“Laura Loomer’s evolution from an average-looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” wrote one social media commentator about Loomer’s seemingly-changed look.

Laura loomer’s evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/SOa1gdjIrG — Czarina (@fishontherun2) September 11, 2024

Then there is South Dakota Gov. Kristen Noem, who seemingly went from plain Great Plains politico to Fox News stand-in.

Noticing a change, a social media commentator added, “Kristi Noem got a MAGA makeover. But between the extensions, veneers, lip injections and Botox, she just ended up looking like fellow dog-hater, Lara Trump.”

About Lara, comparisons online show photos of her and husband Eric from years gone by, showing the stark difference in the looks from more than a decade ago, to now.

Lara Trump, 2010 and 2024 Getty Images

And then there’s Guilfoyle, who seemed to not only undergo a physical transformation but also a mental one—from a promising law career and marriage to liberal California Gov. Gavin Newsom to being nearly erased as Donald Trump Jr.’s “mamacita.”

“Donald Trump Jr.‘s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle’s plastic surgery looks like botched,” commented one X user during her appearance at the RNC in July.

Former congressman and failed attorney general candidate Gaetz also shocked viewers when he appeared to be fresh out of a plastic surgeon’s chair at the GOP event.

Matt Gaetz has had more gender affirming surgery on his face than most trans folks have on their entire body. pic.twitter.com/mi1DlDtV9g — Brandy Bryant 🏳️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) July 18, 2024

But experts say that it’s becoming apparent that “Mar-a-Lago face” is crossing party lines.

“Everybody gets some tweaking,’’ dermatologist Tina Alster told The Hollywood Reporter. Alster claims to have had Nancy Pelosi and Wolf Blitzer are among her patients as one of D.C.’s in-demand dermatologists. She added, “Kamala has been maintaining for a long time, Biden’s Botox is sometimes overdone, Trump has a ruddy complexion that needs some tending to.”

President-elect Trump appears to have mostly kept things simple with a mouthful of alleged veneers and a regular dusting of bronzer. But as the years of his last term tick by, and he gets closer to 80, he could turn to neuromodulators to stave off any sleepy Trump claims.

According to a recent study, Botox treatment has been associated with a reduced ability to empathize and lower brain activity to respond to emotions, reported Unherd. And that could mean even more unhinged moments coming from Trump. But he will surely look great.