The Secret Life of Billionaire’s ‘Wild’ Nepo Grand Baby

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s “wild child” granddaughter is revealing more about her life, getting candid on social media about her cosmetic procedures and her relationship with a TV star.

Charlotte Murdoch Freud, 25, is one of the 94-year-old Murdoch’s 13 grandchildren and is the daughter of his second oldest daughter, media executive Elisabeth Murdoch, and PR guru Matthew Freud.

In the past Charlotte Freud, who goes by “Tiarlie,” has opened up about her love of singing and show tunes, and her struggles with her body image and addiction.

After she gained weight as an adolescent, she began dressing in all black and embraced her new “goth” image, even though she preferred musicals to hard rock, she told Tatler magazine in July 2024.

Rupert Murdoch’s granddaughter Charlotte told Tatler magazine in 2024 that as a Murdoch, when she meets people, “I don’t know what they’re expecting me to be like, so I’ve got to be as nice as possible.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

She also admitted to acting out as a child to get attention from her famous parents, and said she had been sober for a year.

Her father, Matthew Freud, 61, a great-grandson of Sigmund Freud, and her mother, Elisabeth Murdoch, 56, divorced in 2014 after 13 years of marriage and two children together, Charlotte and younger brother Samson, 18.

Grandpa Rupert Murdoch famously sits atop his News Corp empire, which includes Fox News and The Wall Street Journal in the U.S. He’s currently being sued by President Donald Trump over a Journal report on a bawdy letter Trump allegedly sent to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Matthew Freud and Elisabeth Murdoch, Charlotte’s parents, divorced in 2014. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Now Charlotte Freud has provided an honest answer to a social media user who asked if she had gotten plastic surgery, the Daily Mail reported.

“So flattered. Here’s the tea,” Freud wrote in an Instagram story before enumerating her cosmetic procedures.

She wrote that she had a breast reduction at age 21 and gets lip filler once per year, and had nose filler once but is “torn about continuing.”

She also shared that she once tried the weight loss drug Ozempic for about three weeks, but it made her depressed so she stopped. Most of the features that social media users attribute to plastic surgery are really the result of the slim beauty filter on Snapchat, she added.

Freud’s social media also reveals she has been dating Fuller House actor Isaak Presley since at least March, when the couple hard-launched their relationship with a goth cowboy-themed photo shoot.

They’ve moved in together in Los Angeles and vacationed together in Paris, Venice, Rome, Amsterdam, and Greece, sharing photos and place-appropriate puns along the way.

“A pizza my heart,” Freud captioned the Italy snaps.

“did you enjoy your Rome around Italy,” Presley wrote in the comments.

“was so good I nearly pasta way from joy,” Freud wrote.

Elisabeth Murdoch is Rupert Murdoch’s second daughter and his oldest of three children with second wife Anna Torv. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

She was previously married to the British rapper Luke Storey, 39, for just over a year. They met at the west London members’ club Laylow, where according to Tatler Storey was DJing and Freud was working, and married in 2022.