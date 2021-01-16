The Secret Life of the Beloved Kids Music Store Teacher Who Stormed the Capitol

Myrna Sislen, the owner of the popular Middle C music store in Washington, D.C.’s Tenleytown, learned that one of her teachers, a talented musician named Stephen Baker, was part of the riot at the Capitol when her store manager alerted her to watch his livestream, under the name Stephen Ignoramus, from inside the Rotunda. She watched for two hours as he said again and again how much fun he was having as he recorded the mayhem around him.

The next day Sislen confronted Baker, telling him that he had put her in a terrible position, reflecting badly on her business. “You broke into the Capitol,” she says she told him.

“I didn’t break into anything. I walked in,” she says he replied.