Nickelodeon Star Darris Love Arrested for Domestic Violence
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Actor and former Nickelodeon star Darris Love was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence on Christmas Eve, TMZ reported. According to TMZ, LAPD officers arrested Love after his girlfriend claimed he hit her in the back of her head. He spent 10 hours in custody before posting bond, set at $20,000. Love starred in the ‘90s Nickelodeon series “The Secret World of Alex Mack” alongside a young Jessica Alba. The series followed Alex, a teenage girl who develops telekinesis and other superpowers after being accidentally drenched with an experimental chemical. Love played Ray Alvarado, Alex’s nextdoor neighbor and confidant. He also appeared in small roles on TV shows including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “ER,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Love went live on Instagram around 1 a.m. Sunday morning wearing a white hoodie, which appeared to be the same sweatshirt he was photographed in by TMZ. The topic of conversation on the Live was whether Christmas was “a holiday or a holy day.”