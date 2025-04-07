Cheat Sheet
Trump May Deport Duke Basketball Star After Brutal March Madness Loss
FOUL
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 04.06.25 8:12PM EDT 
Published 04.06.25 8:07PM EDT 
Khaman Maluach of the Duke Blue Devils.
Khaman Maluach of the Duke Blue Devils. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Duke basketball star Khaman Maluach is having a rough weekend. Just hours before his team lost a brutal Final Four matchup to the Houston Cougars, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would be revoking U.S. visas for all South Sudanese passport holders—a number that Maluach is counted in. The 7-foot-2 center spent much of his childhood in Uganda after his family fled war-torn South Sudan, though he played for the country’s Olympic team last summer. A spokesperson for Duke said the school was “aware of the announcement” and promised that it was looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand any implications for Duke students.” Maluach’s second heartbreak came when the Blue Devils blew a late lead to Houston in Saturday’s March Madness matchup, ultimately losing the game 70-67. The Cougars now proceed to the NCAA national championship game Monday, where they will face off against the Florida Gators.

Read it at The New York Times

2

The Sequel to Fyre Fest Is Already Falling Apart

HERE WE GO AGAIN
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.06.25 9:30PM EDT 
Billy McFarland visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Studios on August 25, 2023 in New York City.
Billy McFarland visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Studios on August 25, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Organizers of Fyre Fest II—the highly watched sequel to the infamous dumpster fire of a 2017 music festival—are reportedly abandoning their planned location just a month ahead of the event. According to text messages obtained by TMZ, the local government of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has not issued permits for the festival, leaving organizers feeling betrayed. “As of now we wont be hosting a festival in Playa,” one text message sent by an organizer read. “At this point we’re not doing any event there and we plan on making it very public and showing all of the evidence.” Despite the colossal setback, it’s not the end of the festival, producers insisted. “We will move it somewhere else,” one said in the messages. It’s not the first venue change for the maligned festival—it was originally set at Isla Mujeres, but the local government there also did not issue the required permits. Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind both the first and second Fyre Festivals, served six years in prison for fraud after the first event imploded in spectacular fashion. In an April 5 post on X, McFarland wrote, “FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.”

Read it at TMZ

3
Artist Behind Trump’s ‘Worst’ Portrait Says Her Business Is Ruined
IN JEOPARDY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.06.25 6:46PM EDT 
President Donald Trump and his portrait at the Colorado State Capitol
Getty/President Donald Trump via Truth Social

The artist behind President Donald Trump’s least-favorite portrait has broken her silence after he flamed her work in a Truth Social rant. Sarah Boardman, a Colorado-based artist, said the state commissioned her to paint Trump’s official portrait for the Denver State Capitol Gallery of Presidents. “I completed the portrait accurately, without ‘purposeful distortion,’ political bias, or any attempt to caricature the subject, actual or implied,” she said in a statement. “For the six years that the portrait hung in the Colorado State Capitol Building Rotunda, I received overwhelmingly positive reviews and feedback.” That was until Trump went on an online meltdown against her work last month. “She must have lost her talent as she got older,” he said of Boardman. “Since President Trump’s comments, that (feedback) has changed for the worst,” the artist said, adding that Trump’s comments “are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years which now is in danger of not recovering.” She declined to comment further. A spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis earlier said he was “surprised to learn” that Trump was “an aficionado” of the Colorado State Capitol and its artwork: “We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”

4
Coachella Headliner FKA Twigs Cancels U.S. Shows Over ‘Visa Issues’
SWEPT UP
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.06.25 5:36PM EDT 
FKA Twigs performs in London.
FKA Twigs performs in London. Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA

British singer FKA Twigs is being sidelined by “visa issues,” she announced on Instagram over the weekend. The genre-bending artist is canceling a series of nine tour dates in the United States—including an appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in Indio, California later this month. It’s unclear what issues she is dealing with, though the Trump administration is in the middle of a dramatic crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration. “It pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work,” the “Cellophane” singer wrote. “I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” she added, telling affected fans to contact their point of purchase provider for refund information. The top comment on the post announcing her cancellation reads: “This is Trump’s America.”

Read it at CNN

5
Pope Francis Makes Surprise Appearance Weeks After Hospitalization
HE'S BAAAAACK!
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.06.25 12:46PM EDT 
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 06: Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he appears to the faithful at the end of a Mass celebrated by Monsignor Rino Fisichella (not pictured) on the occasion of the Jubilee of Sick in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on April 06, 2025. (Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 06: Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he appears to the faithful at the end of a Mass celebrated by Monsignor Rino Fisichella (not pictured) on the occasion of the Jubilee of Sick in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on April 06, 2025. (Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pope Francis shocked attendees at the Vatican this weekend when he made a surprise appearance just weeks after an illness that left him hospitalized in life-threatening condition. In St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pope attended a mass dedicated to health workers and the sick. The special occasion marked the first public appearance he’s made at the Vatican since he fought an aggressive bout of double pneumonia last month. He waved at the crowd and thanked them. “Good Sunday to everyone,” Francis, 88, said. The Associated Press reported that he ”sounded stronger" than when he was released from the hospital on March 23. With oxygen in tow, the Pope wore nasal tubes in a wheelchair. “It was beautiful, something completely unexpected because I didn’t think I would see the pope,” attendee Pasquale Citrolo said, according to the Associated Press. “Instead, he gave us this gift.‘’

Read it at Associated Press

6
Jaguar Land Rover Halting All Shipments to U.S. Over Tariffs
JAGUAREN'T
Catherine Bouris
Updated 04.06.25 4:01AM EDT 
Published 04.05.25 11:03PM EDT 
Range Rovers
Artur Widak/NurPhoto

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover announced on Saturday that it will pause all shipments of its vehicles to the U.S. for a month as it considers how to mitigate the impact of President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and light trucks that went into effect on April 3, which Trump dubbed “Liberation Day.” In an emailed statement to Reuters, Jaguar Land Rover said, “As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans.” The U.S. is the second-biggest importer of British-made cars after the European Union at around 20 percent, and Jaguar Land Rover is one of the U.K.’s biggest producers by volume, with exports to the U.S. accounting for approximately a quarter of its annual sales.

Read it at Reuters

7
Breathe Easy, Pittheads: Production On ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Is Already Underway
IT’S ON
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.05.25 8:51PM EDT 
The Pitt
Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans of the runaway success that is Max’s The Pitt can go into next Thursday’s season finale feeling marginally less stressed knowing that production has already begun on season two. Even better, we now know when it will take place: over Fourth of July weekend. That means season two picks up 10 months after season one’s finale, while following the same format that sees each episode cover one hour of an emergency room shift at (the fictional) Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show’s executive producers made the reveal at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Saturday, with EP/star Noah Wyle also using the appearance to put out a casting call for the upcoming season, telling the audience, “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

Read it at Deadline

8
Terrence Howard Says Diddy Once Tried to ‘F***’ Him
HARD PASS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.05.25 7:29PM EDT 
Terrence Howard
Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard has claimed that disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs once sought to have sex with him under the pretense of requesting acting lessons. Speaking on the “PBD Podcast” on Friday, the Iron Man star said, “[Diddy] invited me, for weeks... He wanted me to be his acting coach for a while.” But the rapper and music executive, who is facing sex trafficking and other criminal charges, would just sit around and “look” at him, Howard said, “waiting.” At one point, Howard’s assistant told him, “I think he’s trying to f--- you.” Howard, who did not specify when the incident took place, said he cut off communication with Combs after that. “I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise, I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man,” he remarked. Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution, as well as fraud and using force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges and is currently awaiting trial—set to begin May 12—in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. The Daily Beast reached out to Combs’ lawyer for comment.

Read it at Page Six

9
Video Appears to Show Deliveryman Re-Boxing Fallen Pizza
5 SECOND RULE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.05.25 1:09PM EDT 
Pizza
Lauri Patterson/Getty Images

A New York City bike rider thought to be a deliveryman was allegedly caught on video re-boxing a pizza that fell face down on the street. The New York Post reported that the viral clip, which does not show the pie landing on the ground, was filmed by Natayasha Jernigan. Over the clip, Jernigan can be heard saying, “Whosever [order] this is, he just dropped it on the floor, ya’ll,” panning the camera over to the dusty pavement. The incident reportedly took place March 28 on the Upper East Side as Jernigan was on her way home from Central Park. She told the Post that she tried to alert the deliveryman, but he did not understand her and swiftly put the pie back in the box. “Like, that is f---ing gross!” Jernigan said. The video has garnered more than 140,000 views on the “New Yorkers” Instagram page, where many social media commentators chimed in to share their own delivery horror stories. Others speculated whether the biker delivered the pizza as is or simply got a replacement. “In his defense how do you know he is going to deliver it rather than go back to get a new one,” added one Instagram commentator.

Read it at New York Post

10
Trump Posts Video of Airstrike on Yemen’s Houthis: ‘Oops’
STRIKE!
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.05.25 1:46AM EDT 
Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP

In a post made to Truth Social on Friday, Donald Trump celebrated what was allegedly a successful attack on Yemen’s Houthis. The president posted drone footage of what appears to be a U.S. airstrike along with the caption, “These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!” The black-and-white video shows an aerial strike and its immediate aftermath, but provides no further details as to where or when it was shot. The Yemeni government announced on Friday that a U.S. airstrike conducted earlier this week killed 70 Houthis, including field commanders, following weeks of U.S. airstrikes resulting in hundreds of Houthi casualties. It is unclear whether the footage Trump posted is from the April 2 airstrike referenced by the Yemeni government, although approximately 70 figures can be seen in the video. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at Truth Social

