The Sick Logic of Farrakhan’s Anti-Vaccination ‘Death Plan’

Louis Farrakhan has never been a fan of anything coming from the United States government, and he’s been a broken record when it comes to warning Black people against taking life-saving vaccinations.

“The Earth can't take 6.5 billion people. We just can't feed that many,” the minister said, imitating government leaders. “So what are you going to do? Kill as many as you can. We have to develop a science that kills them and makes it look as though they died from some disease.”

That was in 2009, about the H1N1 swine flu vaccination he said was a scheme to kill people . In 2021, I found out that he’s singing the same tune after I got injected with the Moderna vaccine earlier this month. As many of my social media followers messaged to ask if I had any side effects (other than a sore arm, I’ve been good), Black followers affiliated with the Nation of Islam couldn’t believe that I put “that white man’s poison in my body.”