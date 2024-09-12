‘The Simpsons’ Chief Wiggum Takes on Springfield’s Pet-Eating Epidemic

After Donald Trump amplified debunked claims that Haitian migrants are eating the pets of Springfield, Ohio residents during his debate with Kamala Harris, fictional Springfield’s own Chief Wiggum is officially on the case.

The voice of that The Simpsons character (and several others), Emmy-winner Hank Azaria, took to Twitter/X Thursday to show what it’d be like for the Springfield chief to field the calls Trump and his VP pick JD Vance insist real-life Springfield authorities are receiving. “Springfield Police Chief Clancy Wiggum speaking, how can I help you?” Azaria begins the video in the classic voice.

“People are eating dogs? What do you mean, like hot dogs?”

As funny as Azaria’s take on the subject may be, the claims Trump and Vance have been amplifying have already been exposed as nothing more than rumors—and experts have analyzed the ways in which claims that migrants are eating people’ pets are rooted in racism.

After Trump was fact-checked on the claim by ABC moderators, who reported that Springfield police have “no evidence” of those claims, Vance doubled down to CNN immediately afterward, even though he had just admitted on X, “It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

“We’ve heard from a number of constituents on the ground [through] both firsthand and secondhand accounts, saying this stuff is happening,” Vance said during the appearance, “The people on the ground dealing with this think that it is happening.”

In any case, Azaria’s approach—presumably, to laugh to keep from crying—is one that Simpsons fans and well-worn spectators are seemingly taking to, as the post takes off online. Chief Wiggum even offers hopeful question to end his call: “Are they good?”