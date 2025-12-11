‘The Simpsons’ Voice Actress Dies at 96
Béatrice Picard, the actress who voiced Marge Simpson for over 30 seasons in Quebec, died this week at 96, her family announced. Picard, a titan of theater and television, brought Marge to life for the Canadian French-language version of The Simpsons for 33 seasons—crafting a distinctive voice that became instantly recognizable to generations of viewers. Her family confirmed her death in a heartfelt statement, honoring her energy, passion, and immense dedication to the arts. Picard’s career spanned 75 years, during which she appeared in more than 50 television series and over 200 stage productions, making her one of Quebec’s most enduring performers. Tributes quickly filled the post, with fans and colleagues expressing gratitude for her decades of work and the imprint she left on the region’s entertainment world. Picard, who began acting in the 1950s, became a fixture of Quebec media and remained active onstage well into her later years.