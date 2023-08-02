Ride the Barbiecore Wave While Preventing Sun Damage With These Bougie Driving Gloves
Whether you’re a long-time pink lover or a recent, Barbiecore-inspired convert, there’s no denying that the color is having a major moment. I’m a sucker for anything pink and am on an endless pursuit of chiseling my cheekbones, so in 2021, when I discovered that one of my favorite O.G. lifestyle bloggers and podcast hosts, The Skinny Confidential (aka Lauryn Bosstick), quietly dropped a namesake beauty line of Pepto-Bismol pink beauty tools designed to snatch and de-puff, I was high-key thrilled. Clearly, Bosstick (and I) were ahead of the viral Barbiecore movement long before the movie’s buzz took the world by storm.
The Skinny Confidential Bougie Driving Gloves
The Skinny Confidential’s hero products are must-haves, including the eye-catching and depuffing facial roller, ice roller, and facial oil, but the brand’s latest drop is next-level anti-aging innovation that I have yet to see elsewhere: candy pink driving gloves. The new “Bougie” Driving gloves are designed with UPF 50 sun protection to shield your hands and arms from the UV rays—whether you’re in the driver’s seat, being a passenger princess, walking the dog, or playing pickleball. The fingerless, candy pink gloves help prevent premature wrinkles, dark spots, and, most importantly, skin cancer by blocking out 98 percent of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays like an oversized UPF hat does for your face, neck, and shoulders. If you’ve ever seen the arms and hands of truck drivers or even just chronic commuters who have failed to use sun protection, you know that our faces aren’t the only parts of our skin that need defense from the sun, and these ’80s-style, Barbie-approved driving gloves are the ultimate anti-aging accessory to tackle the job.
