This Swoon-Worthy Anti-Cellulite Tool Makes At-Home Lymphatic Drainage Actually Fun

Lately, there are two things I’m always looking out for: pink and anything that promises to promote lymphatic drainage. (OK, I’ve always been obsessed with pink, so nothing new there.) Given these two obsessions of mine, it’s no surprise that The Skinny Confidential has quickly become one of my favorite beauty brands. Many of you are undoubtedly familiar with The Skinny Confidential, the moniker of O.G. beauty, wellness, and lifestyle blogger Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and the title of her popular podcast, but you may not know about the multihyphenate’s namesake beauty and self-care brand—though if you’re on social media at all, you’ve probably seen her infinitely Instagramable Pepto-Bismol pink facial rollers.

The Skinny Confidential is now entering the body category with Le Spoon, a body-sculpting tool designed to boost lymphatic drainage (flushing out toxins from the body), improve cellulite, quell inflammation, and reduce muscle tension. On her blog, Bosstick explains that she designed this tool of necessity as she was experiencing increased puffiness after jawline surgery and giving birth to her two children.

“You may already know that after horrific jaw surgery and giving birth to Zaza and Townes, things were just PUFFY for me. I was retaining fluids more than ever, with some extra cellulite sprinkled in, and I needed something that I could take on the go to get in that daily lymphatic drainage. There are body sculpting tools on the market, of course, but I couldn’t find any that were curved and shaped right to hit the specific spots I wanted,” Bosstick says in a blog post announcing the launch. So, naturally, she took matters into her own hands and, working with a structural designer, created her own.

As I mentioned, I’ve been interested in trying all manner of lymphatic drainage treatments over the last two years, from in-office treatments and at-home products, including dry brushing, vibration plates, and even detoxifying compression leggings. While I haven’t yet tried Le Spoon, I can’t wait to get my hands on one and give it a try and report on the experience and results. I haven’t seen anything like this on the market... and I’m not just talking about its aesthetic design.

Le Spoon Body Sculptor The 3D body tool is specifically engineered to contour to a woman’s body. Le Spoon has different sides to target different areas of the body, whether you want a deep massage or to engage the lymph nodes for better drainage. It also features an easy-to-grip silicone handle to prevent slippage and a pointed section for pressure point therapy. Buy At The Skinny Confidential $ 89

It goes without saying that Le Spoon is downright gorgeous, but it’s not just a pretty face. Bosstick suggests using the body sculptor with your favorite body oil or lotion for the perfect slide and recommends using it two to three times a week for optimal results. Le Spoon Body Sculptor officially launches on September 18, but you can already pre-order it now on ShopSkinnyConfidential.com.

