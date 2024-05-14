Only The Skinny Confidential Could Get Me To Try Mouth Tape—Now I’m Hooked

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I first heard that mouth tape was a thing, I thought it was an April Fool’s Day prank. How on earth could taping your mouth closed for eight hours not be insanely uncomfortable, harmful to your skin (ouch!), and make it borderline impossible to breathe? I was already skeptical, but some of its proposed benefits seemed downright far-fetched, including a more snatched jawline, improved sinus function, and reduced snoring. I wasn’t just skeptical; I was legitimately frightened by this emerging ‘wellness’ trend that had taken over my TikTok feed. Fast forward to two months later, and not only am I no longer horrified by taping my mouth (partially) closed every night before bed, but I’ve become a bona fide believer.

While the research is scant and expert endorsements of the trending modality are mixed at best, many non-expert mouth tape loyalists say that the unconventional sleep hygiene habit has changed their lives for the better, including content creator, podcast host, and founder of my favorite skincare tool brand, Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential, who called it “the best beauty tip ever,” and “like a ‘do not disturb’ for my mouth,” in a recent TikTok post. Unlike most lifestyle podcasters and small business owners, I trust this woman’s recommendations implicity. I mean, just look at her impeccably chiseled jawline. I was sold.

The idea behind mouth tape is that it forces you to breathe from your nose instead of your mouth, which may help so-called ‘mouth breathers’ become ‘nasal breathers.’ Along with the aforementioned anecdotal aesthetic and wellness benefits of transforming from a mouth breather to a nasal breather, it could theoretically help alleviate bad breath, help with TMJ (temporomandibular joint) pain and dysfunction, and may even help relieve sleep apnea, according to neuroscientist and podcaster Andrew Huberman, Ph.D and corroborated by research published in recent medical journals.

The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape While I don’t suffer from ongoing TMJ issues, snoring, or sleep apnea, I do struggle with chronic and acute sinusitis and allergic rhinitis, which can lead to puffiness, impaired breathing, and facial pain and pressure. I have been using The Skinny Confidential’s mouth tape for about four weeks now, and despite it being the peak of a relentless allergy season, I think using mouth tape has helped tremendously with my nasal congestion. I also have noticed reduced facial and orbital swelling since using the tape, which may also be due to frequent facial massage and increased lymphatic drainage treatments. Buy At The Skinny Confidential $ 30

What I love about The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape, which launched in April and initially sold out in just a couple of days, is that the pink, soft, and malleable tape features a small slit in the middle, so you’re I’m completely cut off from mouth breathing—and I can even still sip from my emotional support Stanley Quencher Tumbler with it on (yes, I’m officially a Basic Bitch™. As someone with a panic-prone anxiety disorder who needs to have water accessible at all times, this design feature was simply the only way I could get behind trying this new wellness trend.

So, if you’re nervous about trying it, I would definitely opt for TSC’s mouth tape over other brand’s due to their consideration of these qualities and features. Thankfully, It’s also painless when you remove it from your lips in the morning—no ripping the bandage off sensation with this mouth tape.

As with incorporating any new treatment, supplement, or wellness modality, there are potential side effects and risks, so you should always consult your healthcare provider or physician before trying mouth tape. If you do, however, get the OK from your doctor and, like me, are a little nervous about mouth taping, The Skinny Confidential’s mouth tape has you covered.

