The Sleeper Issue for Democrats Is Trade, Where It’s Bernie Sanders vs. the Field

It wasn’t history’s most exciting debate, but there were points that the media will pick up on and that will generate a lot of buzz in the coming days. Most notable here of course was the Elizabeth Warren-Bernie Sanders exchange on that saucy CNN story from yesterday, an exchange that probably favored Warren because she came armed with the better line, about the men on the stage having lost 10 elections and the women none.

But I’d like to focus on a topic that I’m certain will get zero pickup, at least nationally, but that might be an important factor in the caucuses, and in a way that could be completely unexpected to most people.

If you read the general political press, you have become convinced that America is staunchly against free trade. Donald Trump changed the Republicans from a free-trade party to an anti free-trade party—his most important and obvious act of ideological apostasy against traditional conservatism, and an issue on which he won total victory, bending the party to his will. And on the Democratic side, it’s an even more obvious given. Bernie Sanders and others have conclusively turned the Democrats into a protectionist party.