Get Surround Sound and Alexa for Your TV with This Sonos Beam While It’s On Sale
If you’re not familiar with the world of soundbars, read this and then come back to get a great deal on one of the best. We’ll wait. Okay, now that that’s been taken care of, your ears can indulge in the sounds of Sonos while the Sonos Beam is on sale for $319 on Amazon, down from $399. This smart soundbar has Amazon Alexa built-in, which means you can play music, ask about the weather, or ask questions completely hands-free. It’s incredibly easy to set up (there are just two cords, which means no fighting over reading the directions). The Sonos Beam was tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to showcase voices so you’ll never miss a line or rely solely on subtitles to catch everything. It easily integrates into your WiFi and since it’s part of the Sonos system, you can pair it with other Sonos speakers for a robust surround sound.
Sonos Beam
Free Shipping
