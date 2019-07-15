PRIME DAY 2019

This 43-Inch Sony 4K Smart LED TV Is a Perfect Second TV and on Sale for Prime Day

You can grab the ultra HD Sony Smart TV for 37% off while on sale.

Gideon Grudo

Commerce Editorial Strategist

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Not all TVs are meant to be your main TV and while could make for a fine living room TV, it’s also a great second TV. If you’ve been waiting for a solid opportunity to grab that bedroom or basement TV, this $380 deal on a Sony smart TV is exactly it. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Gideon Grudo

Commerce Editorial Strategist

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.