‘The Sopranos’ Makes Surprise Return on Super Bowl Sunday

Many people binged The Sopranos during the pandemic—so much so that The New York Times investigated why it was happening. Whether it was due to its nostalgic comforts, a lack of present-day offerings, a desire to catch up on something they’ve missed or in anticipation of prequel film The Many Saints of Newark is anyone’s guess, but one thing is for sure: a whole lot of people revisited Tony and the gang (this writer included).

On Super Bowl Sunday, Chevy attempted to mine this recent groundswell with its commercial for the new all-electric Chevy Silverado by recreating the iconic opening credits to the HBO series—only this time, we see Tony’s surviving daughter Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) recreating his commute from Manhattan to New Jersey, as Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” plays in the background. The ad was directed by none other than Soprano’s creator David Chase.

After passing by Satriale’s Pork Store and a number of other Sopranos landmarks, we see her reunite with another cast member. RIP James Gandolfini.

Check it out here: