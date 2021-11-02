James Gandolfini’s Ex-Fiancée Dead in Freak Swimming Pool Accident
HORRIBLE
Lora Somoza, ex-fiancée of the late Sopranos legend James Gandolfini, passed away after slipping and hitting her head in a freak swimming pool accident, her friends have disclosed to The Sun more than a year later. Somoza, a sex therapist, was found dead in the pool at her mom’s Los Angeles home on July 5, 2020. She was 51. “Her mother found her. It was horrible,” Somoza’s friend, Zoe Moon, said. “A terrible accident.” Somoza and Gandolfini met on the set of The Mexican, where she was a production assistant. They got engaged in 2003 but broke up two years later. “They were just madly, insanely in love when they were together,” said Moon. “They just couldn’t get past a few things.” Gandolfini married actress Deborah Lin in 2008. He died of a heart attack in 2013 at 51.