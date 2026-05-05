‘The Sopranos’ Star Makes Bombshell Claim Against Ex-Husband

The death of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has officially been ruled a suicide by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, TMZ reports. Sheets was found dead in the early hours of April 22 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nicknamed “The Gambler,” the 67-year-old appeared in 15 seasons of the A&E series before retiring to Arizona, where he opened an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk. According to his co-star Rene Nezhoda, Sheets had been cyberbullied prior to his suicide. Nezhoda said a day after Sheets’ death, “He had this guy really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him].” The star called for “[law enforcement] look into that guy and it’s just not a pass.” Sgt. Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, told Page Six that authorities “are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.” Sheets is survived by his two children and his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.