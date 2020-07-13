In the early days of the coronavirus lockdown, like so many other Americans, I started rewatching The Sopranos. The Emmy award-winning drama, which ended its six-season run on HBO 13 years ago last month, remains as powerful—and unexpectedly hilarious—as ever in 2020.

And fans like me aren’t the only ones revisiting the series.

In early April, actors Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, and Steve Schirripa, who joined in season two as Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri, joined forces to host the podcast Talking Sopranos. On the weekly show, they reminisce about the old days and recap each episode along with special guests like Edie Falco, who won three Emmys and two Golden Globes for her indelible portrayal of Carmela Soprano. Upcoming episodes feature Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Melfi) and John Ventimiglia (Artie Bucco).