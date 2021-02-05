‘The Sound of Music’ Actor Christopher Plummer Dies at 91
CAPTAIN VON TRAPP
Tony, Emmy, and Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer died at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut, his management team confirmed on Friday.
“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion[ed] manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” said Lou Pitt, the actor’s manager of 46 years. “He will forever be with us.”
Plummer starred in numerous films and plays during his decades-long career and was perhaps most famous for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, in which he starred alongside Julie Andrews. Among his most memorable acting moments is the scene in the film where his character sings the Rodgers and Hammerstein song “Edelweiss” to a crowd of Nazis before his family escapes their control.
While he won two Tony Awards and two Emmy awards through his lengthy career, Plummer’s sole Academy Award came for his supporting role in the 2010 comedy-drama Beginners.