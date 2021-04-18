The Squishy Sadness of the Last Moderate Republicans

You’d think that four years of rolling over for abuses of democracy might make the last moderate Republicans at least pretend to be a little sheepish about what they’re entitled to, but no. They’re triggered, so triggered that anonymous aides are making the rounds saying things like, “The administration roundly dismissed our effort as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.”

Yes, Republicans are embracing bipartisanship now that they’ve lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. If Biden really cared about America, they’re whining, he’d give Republicans a few little wins like letting them chip away at the agenda that swept Democrats into power.

The senators who call themselves the G-10, elevating themselves to nation status, are real mad. That crew includes Lisa Murkowski, who voted with Trump 72.6 percent of the time and Mitt Romney, who voted with Trump 75 percent of the time. Rob Portman, who’s retiring, and Bill Cassidy, who did vote to impeach Trump after he led an armed insurrection at the Capitol so congratulations, I guess, for doing the bare minimum? And I guess the others—Shelley Moore Capito, Todd Young, Jerry Moran, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis and Mike Rounds—consider themselves moderates because they didn’t try to overturn the election?